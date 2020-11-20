Jennifer J. OlneyWest Des Moines - Jennifer Jane Olney, 54, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, IA. A private funeral service will be held Monday, November 23, 1:00 pm at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.Jennifer was born in Des Moines on September 30, 1966, to Gary and Mary Jane Olney. Jenny grew up in West Des Moines, where she was well liked with many friends by her side. She was a force to be reckoned with and skipped second grade graduating early from Valley High School where she was a cheerleader, Gold and Silver Color Guard, Captain of the Valley Drill Team where she choreographed many dances, Tiger Lily Synchronized Swim Team member, and Homecoming Queen candidate. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and sense of humor. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She attended Drake University (Delta Gamma) and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, where she was on the Panthers Dance Team. She was a quick study, voracious reader, lifelong learner, and could do almost anything she set her mind to. She previously owned and operated Surface Doctor and owned and operated Learning Express for a period of years. She attended Lutheran Church of Hope.Jennifer's life changed on New Year's Eve 2005 when her first and only child, Madison Noel Olney, was born. Madison was the absolute love of her life and has inherited her mother's intelligence, beauty, kindness, and sense of humor.Her loving daughter, Madison Noel Olney, and her sister Melissa Ann Olney, who will always remember the laughter, tears, struggles, hugs, inside jokes, and boundless love that only sisters can share shall greatly miss Jen. Also mourning her loss are her aunts, uncle, and four cousins. Her parents preceded her in death.