Jennifer Lewiston
Norwalk - Jennifer Lewiston, 35, passed away May 15, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston.
Jennifer was born September 10, 1984 in Des Moines to Richard and Marla Sheffler. She received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Jennifer worked for ITA Group, Inc. in West Des Moines. She loved rock music and going to concerts. Jennifer was an avid Iowa State fan and enjoyed attending ISU sporting events. She loved spending time with family and friends. Jennifer was a very devoted mother, her entire world revolved around her sons. She is leaving a legacy of love with cards and letters she had written to her family for upcoming events, special occasions, holidays and birthdays that she will not be present for.
Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Jay; sons, Alec and Aksel; parents, Ric and Marla Sheffler; sister, Marissa Sheffler; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her daughter, Evie.
Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate the life of their beloved Jennifer.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jennifer.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020