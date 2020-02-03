|
Jennifer Marie Wu
West Des Moines - Jennifer Marie Wu, 32, of West Des Moines, IA, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with illness. Jennifer was born December 20, 1987 in Des Moines, IA to Robert and Nicole Wu and raised in West Des Moines. She graduated from Valley High School, and then from Iowa State in Biomedical Drawing and Illustration. She also studied abroad at the University of Tazmania while in college. She was working on her Master's in Public Health from Des Moines University and was employed at Wellmark.
Jennifer was so incredibly strong. She always persevered, and no matter what life brought her way, she fought for life, and to live life on her terms. She had a passion for travel, new adventures, and meeting new people. Her travels took her to places near and far, such as Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Mexico, Quebec, Sweden, London, Amsterdam, Australia, and Taiwan and she enjoyed visiting art museums and cathedrals while traveling. Jennifer also loved the outdoors. She enjoyed the peacefulness of the countryside, going on hikes, camping, hunting, rock climbing, and volleyball. She loved to bake and was always trying out new recipes. Jennifer was generous with friends and strangers, and volunteered with various organizations. Most recently, she was providing baked goods for a hospice center.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Nicole Wu; her siblings, Frances (Eric) Grantham of Kansas City, MO and Jonathan Wu; and her beloved nephews, Jackson and Owen Grantham. Jennifer was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and her maternal grandfather.
Jennifer's life will be honored during a service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA. The family will greet friends following the service.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020