Jennifer Moyers
1952 - 2020
Jennifer Moyers

Urbandale - Jennifer Ann Moyers, 68, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Arbor Springs Care Center in West Des Moines, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jennifer was born March 2, 1952, in Omaha, NE, to John and Hazel (Stratton) Chaplik. She married Michael Moyers on February 14, 1996.

Jenny worked for Principal Financial Group and enjoyed volunteering at nursing homes through her work volunteer program. She and Mike loved to travel, especially to The Black Hills where they would camp and visit Needles Highway. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, she decorated every inch of their home and even had multiple trees in the living room. Time with family was important to her and she truly loved her family.

Jenny is survived by her husband, Michael Moyers; sons, John Merkley, Thomas Else; sisters, Judy and Jeaneen; granddaughters, Ashley and Avery; brother-in-law, Darrell and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Springs Care Center for their compassion and kindness. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
