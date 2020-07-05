1/1
Jenoise Rose Buckalew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jenoise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenoise Rose Buckalew

Grimes - Jenoise Rose Buckalew, 91, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA. Private services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Services will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, scroll to the bottom of Jenoise's obituary to join in the service. Public visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m Saturday at Iles-Brandt Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes, Iowa.

Jenoise was born January 9, 1929, in Leon, IA, to Edwin and Pearl (McLain) Horney. She was united in marriage to Paul J. Buckalew in 1948, and they moved to Grimes in 1954, where they farmed and raised their three sons. Jenoise was a homemaker and had worked at Weeks & Leo in Urbandale. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, and collected salt and pepper shaker sets for years

Jenoise is survived by her three sons, Mike (Cheryl) Buckalew of Dallas Center, IA, Steven (Cindy) Buckalew of Granger, IA, and Bradley (Michelle) Buckalew of Littleton, CO; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents and her siblings, Charles, Delbert, John, Oliver, Dwayne, and Nadine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Grimes. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 5 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved