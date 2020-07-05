Jenoise Rose Buckalew
Grimes - Jenoise Rose Buckalew, 91, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA. Private services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Services will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, scroll to the bottom of Jenoise's obituary to join in the service. Public visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m Saturday at Iles-Brandt Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes, Iowa.
Jenoise was born January 9, 1929, in Leon, IA, to Edwin and Pearl (McLain) Horney. She was united in marriage to Paul J. Buckalew in 1948, and they moved to Grimes in 1954, where they farmed and raised their three sons. Jenoise was a homemaker and had worked at Weeks & Leo in Urbandale. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, and collected salt and pepper shaker sets for years
Jenoise is survived by her three sons, Mike (Cheryl) Buckalew of Dallas Center, IA, Steven (Cindy) Buckalew of Granger, IA, and Bradley (Michelle) Buckalew of Littleton, CO; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents and her siblings, Charles, Delbert, John, Oliver, Dwayne, and Nadine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Grimes. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
