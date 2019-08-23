|
Dr. Jerald Catron
Des Moines - Dr. Jerald Catron, the son of Bernard and Jean Catron passed away on August 9th at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
The oldest of seven children he was born on February 8th 1950.
Jerald Catron graduated from Ankeny High School in 1968 and went on to graduate with a PhD in Psychology from Iowa State University.
He is survived by his wife Janet (Borchert), daughter Jenna (Robert) Crenshaw; sons Aran (Allyson) and Jason Cox; six grandchildren; Colby (Jennifer), Nathanael, Monterey, Elijah, Adrian and Desmond; brother Craig (Mary) Catron and sister Betty (Steve) Wenthold.
As per Dr. Catron's request there will be no service.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 23, 2019