Jerald Thompson Obituary
Jerald Thompson

Des Moines - Jerald Thompson, 69, died at Taylor House Hospice on November 3, 2019 from Parkinson's Disease.

He is survived by his beloved wife Susan of 48 years; son Cameron (Justine) Thompson; daughters Kimberly (Darren) Ledbetter, Jennifer Thompson, and Nichole (Harold) Van Horn; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many relatives; and close friends that will all miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother Florence Thompson and 1 great-grandson.

He was a member of the Union Park Congregation Jehovah Witnesses.

At his request no services will be held.

Celebrate Life Iowa has been entrusted with Jerald's cremation care.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
