Jeremiah "Jerry" Martin
Ames - Jeremiah "Jerry" Wendell Martin, age 82, of Ames, was called to meet his Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1403 24th Street, Ames, Iowa. Burial with military honors will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times.
Jerry was born on July 13, 1938 in Ames, Iowa to Paul and Esther Martin, the sixth of nine children.
He was a graduate of Ames High School, class of 1956. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and received training as a Navy Hospital Corpsman.
Jerry served in various military hospitals in Virginia and Washington D.C. as a Medical Assistant and X-ray technician. In 1959, he was assigned to the Second Medical Battalion of the Navy and served with the Second Marine Air Wing during the Bay of Pigs.
Jerry was deployed to Vietnam in 1968 as a Navy Hospital Corpsman with the 1st Marine Division, where he received the Purple Heart.
He also served on the U.S.S. Hunley, a submarine tender, assigned to service and repair fleet ballistic missile-carrying submarines.
Because of his expertise in X-ray technology, Jerry was selected to perform examinations on President Nixon. By order of the President, he received his promotion to Chief Petty Officer.
Jerry was a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He made his home in Front Royal, Virginia after retirement and worked for a time for the DuPont Corporation.
In civilian life, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He loved professional football and would watch 24/7 if possible. His favorite team was the Washington Redskins.
He was a very private, caring, respectful, and humble person.
Jerry returned to Ames in May 2010 and became a resident of the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown in May 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Paul Victor; brother, Norman; and sister, Ruth Martin Riffe.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters: Pauline Martin of Ames, Barbara Crawford of Waterloo, Mary Carr of West Des Moines, Paula Freeman of Des Moines, Marie (Joe) Mancuso of Ames, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Jerry's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, New York 10018.