Jeremy Parker, Jr.
Des Moines - Jeremy Lee Parker Jr., 23, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019.
Jeremy is survived by his father, Jeremy Parker Sr.; his grandfather, Vincent Berardi; his grandmothers Mary Berardi and Sherry Graham; his sister, Alexis Parker; and brother, Triston Parker. He is predeceased by his mother, Lesa Parker; and grandfather, Alvin Parker.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Jeremy will be laid to rest at Avon Cemetery with his beloved mother at a later date.
See www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019