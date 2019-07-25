|
Jerome M. Tormey
Urbandale - Jerry Tormey, all things considered, would rather be in Philadelphia. Jerry, 71, passed away with uncharacteristic tranquility early in the morning of July 23rd. A force of nature from the start, he grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. He worked for twenty-five years as Vice President of Westminster Homes and later at Broadlawns serving as a mental health professional. Jerry was a lionhearted champion of Democratic and progressive politics. Known for a theatrical flair, he will be remembered and missed by many as Santa Claus or for his signature Happy Birthday tributes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat, and son, Callahan. A celebration of life will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm, followed by a reception from 8 pm to 9 pm on Friday, July 26th at Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312.
An extended obituary can be found at: https://www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Jerome-Jerry-Tormey/Urbandale-Iowa/1853056
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019