Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Tormey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome M. Tormey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome M. Tormey Obituary
Jerome M. Tormey

Urbandale - Jerry Tormey, all things considered, would rather be in Philadelphia. Jerry, 71, passed away with uncharacteristic tranquility early in the morning of July 23rd. A force of nature from the start, he grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. He worked for twenty-five years as Vice President of Westminster Homes and later at Broadlawns serving as a mental health professional. Jerry was a lionhearted champion of Democratic and progressive politics. Known for a theatrical flair, he will be remembered and missed by many as Santa Claus or for his signature Happy Birthday tributes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat, and son, Callahan. A celebration of life will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm, followed by a reception from 8 pm to 9 pm on Friday, July 26th at Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312.

An extended obituary can be found at: https://www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Jerome-Jerry-Tormey/Urbandale-Iowa/1853056
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now