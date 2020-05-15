|
|
Jerrold T. Hassett
Beaverdale - Jerrold Thomas Hassett, age 82, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa.
Jerry was born February 14, 1938 in Ames, Iowa to Robert John and Mildred (Traster) Hassett. His family was his first priority and he was a devoted husband and a loving father. Jerry was well known in the printing industry and was co-owner of MacDonald Letter Services. Jerry was a fixture in children's athletics. He was a beloved football and little league coach, coaching for the Catholic Football League, "Old Blue", and Beaverdale Little League. He was a founding member of the Dowling Wrestling Club. He helped influence and shape the lives of countless kids through athletics. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed collecting clown memorabilia. Jerry was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, David (Chanda) Hassett and Kimberly (Steven) Hodges; grandchildren, J.T., Charley and Kaitlyn; and other extended family members and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Hassett; his wife, Deanna; and his brother, Robert Hassett II.
There will be a private family graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines. Friends are welcome from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to come to process through the cemetery, to be greeted by family, and to be given the opportunity to pay their final respects.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in loving memory of Jerry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020