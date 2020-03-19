Resources
Jerry Allen Flaherty


1932 - 2020
Jerry Allen Flaherty Obituary
Jerry Allen Flaherty

Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Jerry A. Flaherty, born April 13, 1932, to William and Ethel (Short) Flaherty, died March 17, 2020. Participating in basketball, football and track at Lincoln High School, he was a nine-letter letterman. Married for 66 years to Mary Flaherty (predeceased), they were some of the original residents of Sheridan Park. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and as a Senior Master Sargent in the Iowa Air Guard. He participated on the guard's rifle/pistol teams and was a certified firearms instructor. Jerry loved his wife and family. A Boy Scout as a youth, he served as an Assistant Scoutmaster. He was well known as a baseball coach, boys' and girls' basketball coach. In his work with youth he tried to make the future brighter, teaching hard work and fair play. After working for Campbell Heating Company and John Hancock Insurance, he retired after 30 years from John Deere as a designer. In retirement he and Mary enjoyed RV travel with the Winnie Corns. He was a member of Forest Avenue and Calvary Baptist churches.

Jerry is survived by his children, Daniel (Kathleen), Randal (Gemma), Kathleen and their children, Scott (Katie), Lacy, Amy, Eric (Angel), Colleen (Joshua), Nicholas (Rocio), Shane (Ashley), Amber (James), Nadia (Justin), ten great grandchildren with another due in September, and his Cocker Spaniel Cuddles, whom he cherished.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League or Puppy Jake Foundation.

Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation. Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
