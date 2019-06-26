|
|
Jerry Carr
Altoona - Jerry Carr, age 66, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center from lung cancer. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, from 5 to 7, and his Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 on Saturday, June 29. Both services will be held at the Altoona United Methodist Church in Altoona, Iowa. Please feel free to wear your Black and Gold to honor the Hawkeyes and the Southeast Polk Rams and remember Jerry. Go Hawks! Memorials may be given in memory of Jerry Carr to the Altoona United Methodist Church, the Altoona Lions Club, or the Southeast Polk Booster Club. Full obituary may be viewed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019