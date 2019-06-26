Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Altoona United Methodist Church
Altoona, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Carr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Carr Obituary
Jerry Carr

Altoona - Jerry Carr, age 66, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center from lung cancer. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, from 5 to 7, and his Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 on Saturday, June 29. Both services will be held at the Altoona United Methodist Church in Altoona, Iowa. Please feel free to wear your Black and Gold to honor the Hawkeyes and the Southeast Polk Rams and remember Jerry. Go Hawks! Memorials may be given in memory of Jerry Carr to the Altoona United Methodist Church, the Altoona Lions Club, or the Southeast Polk Booster Club. Full obituary may be viewed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now