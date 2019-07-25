|
Jerry Conrath
Of Des Moines - Jerry Conrath age 80 passed away at his home on Monday July 22, 2019. He was born April 5, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa. In Jerry's younger years he was a tire builder for Holt. He later drove the city bus for MTA for 27 years, which he loved immensely.
He was generous to a fault and loved giving to others. Jerry will be remembered most by his contagious laugh and smile that could light up any room. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His is survived by his loving daughter, Charlene (John Jr.) Mitton, grandchildren, Joel Bell and Hannah Yount; two nieces; and one nephew.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, LaRue and George Conrath, Sr.; brother, George "Bud" Conrath; sister, Carolyn Karmazyn; and beloved dog, Lucky.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019