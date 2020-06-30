Jerry D. Morton
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry D. Morton

Des Moines - Jerry Dwayne Morton, age 55, was born June 30, 1964, and died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He worked for American Tire Distributors. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dixie Morton. He is survived by his wife Terri Morton, sons, Chris Morton and Allen Morton, eight sisters, many step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Greencastle Cemetery in Mingo, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Jerry.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greencastle Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved