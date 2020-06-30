Jerry D. Morton
Des Moines - Jerry Dwayne Morton, age 55, was born June 30, 1964, and died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He worked for American Tire Distributors. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dixie Morton. He is survived by his wife Terri Morton, sons, Chris Morton and Allen Morton, eight sisters, many step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Greencastle Cemetery in Mingo, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Jerry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Des Moines - Jerry Dwayne Morton, age 55, was born June 30, 1964, and died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He worked for American Tire Distributors. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dixie Morton. He is survived by his wife Terri Morton, sons, Chris Morton and Allen Morton, eight sisters, many step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Greencastle Cemetery in Mingo, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Jerry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.