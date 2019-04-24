Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Chariton - Jerry Todd, 56, passed away at home on April 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol; children, Sarah, Joshua (Holly) and Elizabeth (Brandon); mom, Janie Gates; siblings, Ronnie Todd and Cindy (Reggie) Kinney; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Thursday evening from 5:30-8:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019
