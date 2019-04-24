|
Jerry Dean Todd
Chariton - Jerry Todd, 56, passed away at home on April 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol; children, Sarah, Joshua (Holly) and Elizabeth (Brandon); mom, Janie Gates; siblings, Ronnie Todd and Cindy (Reggie) Kinney; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Thursday evening from 5:30-8:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019