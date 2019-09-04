|
Jerry Hensley
Des Moines - Jerry, 72, passed away August 31, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. His funeral will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. His family will greet friends at the chapel on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Jerry was born November 27, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri to Acie and Ruthie Ann (Clouse) Hensley. He worked hard and was always proud of his work. Jerry liked to spend time outdoors fishing, hunting, camping, and taking trips. He loved animals and helping others. Jerry especially loved all his kids and grandkids, and spent a lot of time spoiling them. He was a member of Lighthouse Community Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, eleven siblings, and his daughter, Sheila.
Jerry is lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Wunda; five children: Doug, Lisa, Mitzi, David, and Chance; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Miller; brother, Larry Hensley; and a lot of others who also called him grandpa.
Jerry was an organ donor through the Iowa Donor Network.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019