Services
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Hensley


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Hensley Obituary
Jerry Hensley

Des Moines - Jerry, 72, passed away August 31, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. His funeral will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. His family will greet friends at the chapel on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.

Jerry was born November 27, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri to Acie and Ruthie Ann (Clouse) Hensley. He worked hard and was always proud of his work. Jerry liked to spend time outdoors fishing, hunting, camping, and taking trips. He loved animals and helping others. Jerry especially loved all his kids and grandkids, and spent a lot of time spoiling them. He was a member of Lighthouse Community Church.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, eleven siblings, and his daughter, Sheila.

Jerry is lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Wunda; five children: Doug, Lisa, Mitzi, David, and Chance; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Miller; brother, Larry Hensley; and a lot of others who also called him grandpa.

Jerry was an organ donor through the Iowa Donor Network.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks South Town Chapel
Download Now