Jerry Kiester
Des Moines - Jerry Dean Kiester, 67, was born August 30, 1951, the son of William Laverne and Betty Jean (Knag) Kiester. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, March 1, 2019.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lois Kiester; his beloved daughters, Kyla (Lance) Routson, Heidi (Brian) Zaversnik and Sarah (Brett) Ehlers; grandchildren, Paige, Lucas and Abbey Routson, Blair, Alexander and Logan Zaversnik and Tucker, Tessa and Lydia Ehlers; sisters, Joyce Klemke and Geneice (Earl) Kemper; other loving relatives and many special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Donald.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 6426 Merle Hay Rd in Johnston. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Friday, March 8, 2019 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Presbyterian Church or the family to establish a Dragon Scholarship Fund for a Johnston High School student athlete recipient, in loving memory of Jerry.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019