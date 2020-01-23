|
Jerry L. Behrendsen
Jerry L. Behrendsen was born on 3/5/1935. He lived for more than 60 years in Des Moines, Iowa but had moved to Texas in December 2018. He passed away in Conroe, Texas on January 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Behrendsen, his three children, thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two grandsons. Jerry attended the University of Iowa and was a drummer in the marching band. He served in the US Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. He was known for his great sense of humor and his title of 'The World's Best Grandpa'. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Texas at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020