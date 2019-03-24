Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Temple Baptist Church
3215 E. State St.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
3215 E. State St.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry L. Clifton


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry L. Clifton Obituary
Jerry L. Clifton

Rockford, IL - Jerry L. Clifton, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born November 22, 1940, in Osceola, IA, the son of E. Chester and Monta F. (Collins) Clifton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Guards. Jerry married Linda Groves on July 6, 1968 in Rockford. He worked for Amcore Bank and Pierce Chemical. Jerry was a very involved member of Temple Baptist Church, a member of the Forreston School Board, and actively volunteered in the community.

Survived by his wife, Linda; children, William (Juli) Clifton and Paula J. (Shad) Stouffer; grandchildren, Taylor (Cale) Grauer, Brena, Shelby, and Thomas Clifton, and Clayton and Credence Stouffer; great-grandchildren, Collins and Oliver Grauer; and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Arnold and M. Dwight Clifton.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 3215 E. State St., Rockford, IL with Reverend Dr. Bill Patterson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now