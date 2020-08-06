Jerry L. Meyers
Ankeny - Jerry L. Meyers, age 77, of Ankeny, passed away at home on August 5, 2020, after a valiant fight against colon cancer. Jerry was born December 9, 1942, in Norton, Kansas, to Harry and Ruth (Applegate) Meyers. He graduated from Norton High School and attended Fort Hayes State College. He worked as a commodities broker for Farmers Grain and Livestock in West Des Moines and retired from Marsh and McLennan.
Jerry enjoyed backyard barbeques with kids and grandkids, traveling to Europe, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Hawkeyes. He was an active member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny. Jerry was a devoted volunteer for St. Jude's Hospice, driving Sister Clare and Sister Rose Helen to their assignments.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sylvia, daughters Cynthia (P.J.) Hendrickson, Tina (Bob) Johnson, and Judy (Jon) Jochims. Sisters Joan (Anthony) Knoll and Shirley (Sherman) Blocher; stepdaughters Stacy (Brett) Piatt, Rhonda (Jon) Johnson, and Tara (Ted) Durant; grandchildren T.J. (Alison), Jeremy (Stephanie), Ian Sims, Sarah and Thomas Jackson, Brittney (Devin Adamson) and Benjamin Meyers, Zachary (Amber) and Kelsey (Brandon Oliveras) Maxfield, Joshawa (Chelsea) Isaac and Jordan (Kelly) Meyers, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Jerry was adored by his stepdaughters' children: Christopher and Danielle (Anthony Campbell) Piatt; Nicolas, Lukas, and Katie Johnson; Lindsay, Teddy, and Camilla Durant.
Besides his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his son, Sergeant Major Gordon Meyers, US Army (Patricia), his sister Carolyn (Larry) Putz, brother Richard (Janet) Meyers, grandson Dana Piatt, and his first wife Sylvia Urban Dahle (Otis).
Open visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, followed by interment at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Jerry will be missed by all.
