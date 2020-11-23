Jerry L. SeloverDes Moines - Jerry L. Selover, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19, and he's up there telling jokes. A drive through visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 28 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Noon Monday, November 30 at Fellowship Baptist Church, of which he was a long-time member, followed by a 2 p.m. burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.Jerry was born in Des Moines on April 5, 1934 to Forrest Lynn and Madelyn Maude (Scott) Selover. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, Jerry returned to complete his high school education at Des Moines Technical School. He owned and operated Des Moines Door Company for over 20 years and later worked as Senior Maintenance Carpenter for the City of Des Moines Park Department, retiring in 1999.Jerry was an accomplished woodworker and turner and member of Des Moines Woodworkers and Turners Club. He was committee chair for Boy Scout Troup 99. He traveled to Philmont Scout Camp twice, once as part of the wood badge staff. He volunteered at Camp Mitigwa as an ORF, was a vigil honor member and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.Jerry will be remembered for his good natured, ornery wit. He had a heart for encouraging young people to better themselves and helping anyone in need.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; three children, Dr. Doug (Jenny) Selover, Linda (Steve) Gauldin and Erlene (Richard) Bennett; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and several of each that Jerry adopted. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Larry and Peggy.Memorial contributions may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church.