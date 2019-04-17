Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA
Jerry L. White Obituary
Jerry L. White

Altoona - Jerry L. White, 74, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ankeny Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Jerry was born in Altoona to James and Evelyn (Hudson) White on June 4, 1944. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1963 and then joined the Air Force that next year. Jerry met the love of his life, Patricia, and they were united in marriage in 1975 and together raised their family. He loved the outdoors, being on the farm, hunting and fishing, and gardening.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Pat of Altoona; sons, Steve and Linda Cummings of Kansas City, Missouri, Chris and Brandy Cummings of Des Moines; daughter, Kim and Rick Johnson of Des Moines; grandchildren, Aaron (Jordyn), Colby, Sarah, Jonathan, Jason, Harley, Patience, Taylor and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Owen, Carter, and Daniel; brother, Jack Dunahoo; and sister, Sharon and Ray Garneau.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com for the White family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019
