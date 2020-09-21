1/1
Jerry M. Ceaser
Jerry M. Ceaser

Newton - Jerry Marvin Ceaser, age 74, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Jerry was born March 19, 1946 in Laurel, Iowa to Marvin and Bernice Ceaser. He was employed by Fisher Controls for 44 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rosie; children, Jeff (Mindy) Ceaser and Sarah Ceaser (Ryan Wickham); step-sons, Curtis "Ed" (Rhonda) Craig III and Chris (Teri) Craig; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three sisters.

Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with interment to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Orilla. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jerry.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
