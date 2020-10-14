Jerry Mason



Knoxville, Iowa - Jerry D. Mason, 75, died at his residence on September 27, 2020. Jerry taught Industrial Arts at Washington, IA, Albia, IA, and Lincoln High School in Des Moines, IA. He was head crew chief when his sons: Christopher, Noel, Eric, and Adam were racing sprint cars along with building hot rod cars. Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; their four sons; three grandchildren and one sister. A Celebration of Life with military honors and visitation will be Saturday, October 17, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, IA.









