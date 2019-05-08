|
|
Jerry R. Campbell
Urbandale - Jerry R. Campbell, 83, passed away unexpectedly May 5, 2019 of complications from a fall at home. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11am, Friday, May 10 at Meredith Drive Reformed Church. Private interment will be held at McDivitt Grove Cemetery.
Jerry was born on May 3, 1936 in Lenox, Iowa. He graduated from Lenox High School in 1953. In 1962 he was united in marriage to Virginia Olmsted and they made their home in Urbandale.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Virginia; daughter, Amy (Gino) Fleming; son, Joel (Kris) Campbell and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orpha and Chester Campbell and brother, Gary Campbell.
Jerry was passionate about Urbandale Football and his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was very involved in the Urbandale Community. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. You never forgot his infectious smile and laugh. Jerry was a 50-year barber and former owner of Urbandale Barber and Beauty Shop. Following retirement, he was a valued employee at Iles Funeral Homes for 15 years.
Jerry was a 50 plus year member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine and Acanthus Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of the Shrine Bowl Unit and loved spending time with his family and his lifelong friends "The Group".
Memorial contributions may be directed to Meredith Drive Reformed Church or Shrine Children's Hospitals. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019