Jerry Ruttenburg
Pleasant Hill - Jerry Lee Ruttenburg, age 73, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Des Moines.
Jerry was born December 29, 1945 to Glen and Hazel Ruttenburg in Detroit, MI. He attended Wilson Junior High and East High School in Des Moines, IA. Upon graduation in 1963, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC and Camp Pendleton, CA.
On October 28, 1965, he married Karel Kneller at the United Methodist Church in Oceanside, CA. They lived in San Clemente, CA until his discharge in 1966, when they moved back to Des Moines, IA.
Before his retirement in 2012, he worked in Technical Sales and Applications, most recently for Peaker Services for the past 13 years. He never met a stranger nor was he ever at a loss for words or stories to tell. He was highly involved for over 25 years in Little All-American Football, a youth football league where he served as coach and President.
Services for Jerry will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 15. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16.
He is survived by his wife Karel, daughter Cindy (Ryan) Stevens, son David Ruttenburg, and grandchildren Hunter and Avery Stevens, and Alexa and Carter Ruttenburg. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Hazel Ruttenburg and brother Glen Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a future designation. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 15, 2019