Jerry Taylor
OTTUMWA - Jerry Wayne Taylor, 81, of Ottumwa, Iowa, died May 8, 2020 at home of multiple myeloma.
He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on April 28, 1939 to Merle and Ruth Young Taylor. He graduated from Humbolt High School in 1957 and earned an Industrial Arts degree from Iowa State College (U.N.I.) in 1962.
He married Patricia Moll on December 29, 1962 and was the proud father of 3 children. He retired from John Deere after 25 years but never stopped working or doing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia Taylor; his children, Daniel (Marianne) Taylor, Joseph Taylor, and Tricia (David) Brain; and grandsons, Zachary and Alexander Taylor.
His body has been cremated. Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Humane Society or Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties.
Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020