Jerry W. Gipple
Des Moines - Jerry William Gipple, of Des Moines, a beloved father, grandfather, devoted husband, and cherished friend to many, passed away late Saturday evening April 4, 2020 at Wesley Acres Assisted Living Center in Des Moines. He was 76 years old.
Jerry was born the second of two sons on January 25, 1944 to William Edward Gipple and Ruth Maxine (Sprouse) Gipple in Washington County, Iowa and was raised in Ainsworth, Iowa. At an early age Jerry developed a lifelong love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, and hunting his favorite query, the elusive Morel mushroom. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1963. As a young adult he drove trucks in southeast Iowa, later attended barber college in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and served his country in the military. In the early days of his military service Jerry met and married his wife of forty years, Carol Ann Bryan (d.2009), of Bellwood Illinois. Together the couple made their home in Des Moines, Iowa where they raised their four children.
Barbering, the military, and trucking would all grow to become lifelong careers for Jerry and his 25 year military career began by voluntarily enlisting in the US Navy in 1966. He served 4 years active duty with the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, and return to Iowa, he continued his military service as a member of the Iowa Army National Guard and retired as a Sergeant First Class after 21 years of service. His career as a barber spanned over forty years and he owned and operated two successful shops in Des Moines; Jerry's Barber Shop and The Triangle Barber Shop. In the trucking industry Jerry owned and operated a Meadow Gold Ice Cream delivery business and was a driver for many years with Caldwell and Hartung, Inc. and Vitalis trucking companies.
Jerry was a devoted and very enthusiastic Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He faithfully supported his teams and found great joy and happiness attending games with his family and friends. His love of the outdoors continued throughout his life and was evident from the countless memories, photos and tails of adventure enjoyed over the years with his family and friends by his side. He also had a fond love for trains. He was a member of the North American Railcar Operators Association and Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad Train Society, where he joyfully rode the rails on his self-built Iowa Interstate railcar. He was also a member of the Urbandale American Legion, the Izaak Walton League, and VFW Post 9127.
Jerry is survived, and his spirit and smile will be carried on by, his children; Keith Gipple of Boston, MA, Caroline Gipple of Kailua, HI, Christina Gipple of Des Moines, IA, and Karen (Gipple) Ellwanger of Kailua, HI; his granddaughter, Payton Whitham and brother, Don (Jo Ann) Gipple. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Gipple (d. 2009) and his parents, William and Maxine.
Funeral services and visitation will be held at a later date at Iles Westover Chapel with grave site services proceeding at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the . Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020