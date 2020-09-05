Jerry Watters
West Des Moines - Jerry Leroy Watters, age 77, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Jerry was born August 26, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa to Charles and Lucille (Glenn) Watters. He was one of three siblings. Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Des Moines area and a proud graduate of East High School. Jerry married Joyce Davis on September 26, 1964 at St. John's Catholic Church and to this union, two sons were born - Todd and Thad.
Jerry was the owner of Watters Autoland in Indianola for 45 years. He enjoyed watching racing - everything from BMX, Motocross, 3-Wheelers, late models, and anything with wheels and a motor. Every Thursday the East High graduates played golf at the Grandview Golf Course and in the winters, they ate lunches at the Latin King. He played poker with the 1962 EHS grads monthly.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Lucille; brother, Phil "Butch"; and his niece, Tammy Mason. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Todd (Lori) and Thad (Rachelle); sister, Sharon Swartzbaugh; grandchildren, Dylan, Jake, Lauren, and Zach; and his niece and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, Des Moines. Cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or the East High Alumni Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
