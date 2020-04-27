|
Jeryle "Gene" Blubaugh
Des Moines - Jeryle E. "Gene" Blubaugh, 88, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Care Center/ Covid-19 Wing, Johnston, Iowa.
Gene was born in Harlan, Iowa on September 22, 1931 to Sylvester and Enid Minick-Blubaugh. He grew up and worked on the family farm near Weldon, Iowa until he graduated from Osceola High school in 1949. He then worked for other area farmers, and briefly worked as a clerk in a Des Moines Department store; prior to proudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. Following an Honorable discharge, Gene worked 31 years, for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company until retirement in 1985.
Gene and Doreen Sumpter-Blubaugh were married, October 12, 1953 until May 1973; they raised two sons in Johnston, Iowa. On June 3, 1974, Gene married his childhood friend, Joann Fleming, and they resided in Des Moines, Iowa for nearly 41 years, until her passing in 2015.
Gene traveled extensively throughout all but one of the United States, and Canada. He jokingly stated many times, that he would "drive to Hawaii when they build a bridge, as flying was not for him."
Gene and Joann loved serving family dinners and hosting monthly coffee events with their Lovington neighbors each month, playing cards, and staying in touch with distant friends and family from all over the country. Gene was a history buff and loved sharing that knowledge with anyone who would listen. He had an infectious and usually "corny" sense of humor, clear up to the end! Gene loved his old time Country and Zydeco music along with being a life-long Cleveland Indians fan. He was very involved with his sons' school related sporting and scouting activities as they grew up in Johnston.
Gene continued making friends during his nearly five years he resided at Bishop Drumm. Many have stated, Gene was kind generous, funny and joy to be around.
Gene is survived by his sons, Mick Blubaugh, of Urbandale, Iowa, Marty Blubaugh of Nashville, TN, two grandsons and two great-grandchildren, his sister Judy (Francis) Maly. Gene is also survived by his extended family, and many friends and relatives. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joann, and sister, Mary Joan Frantz.
Following CDC recommendation on large gatherings, there will be no open visitation or funeral service. Services will be private, for 10 people only, who has been named by the family representative. Burial will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The family would especially like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Bishop Drumm Care Center whom Gene grew very fond of!
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020