Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Glendale Cemetery.
Resources
Jesse Ahrens


1975 - 2020
Jesse Ahrens Obituary
Jesse Ahrens

Des Moines, IA - Jesse Ahrens, 44, of Des Moines passed away on April 28, 2020. A family graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 at Glendale Cemetery. Extended friends and family will be invited to gather to celebrate his life at a future date, to be announced.

Jesse was born May 1, 1975 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, SD to Donnie and Cheryl (Smith) Ahrens. He grew up in Des Moines where he graduated from East High School. He began working for Polk County while attending DMACC and eventually made his career at the Polk County Record's office.

Jesse attended Park Avenue Christian Church. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Chicago Cub and Hawkeye fan. He occasionally played golf, but especially enjoyed any time on the water including swimming, boating and scuba diving. He was devoted to his two sons and loved sharing these experiences with them.

Those left to cherish Jesse's memory include his two sons, Joey and Alex and their mother, Ellen of Des Moines; parents, Donnie and Cheryl of Pleasant Hill; siblings, Ben (Jasmine) Ahrens and Nicole Foster of Des Moines; four nephews, Dillon, Travis and Cody Foster and Sebastian Ahrens; niece, Sabrina Ahrens; grandmother, Freda Ahrens of Newton IA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be directed to O'Donnell and Friends Charities, PO Box 13439 Des Moines, 50310 www.odonnellcharities.org.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
