Jesse IV Alexander Gutierres
Des Moines, Iowa - Jesse IV Alexander Gutierres, was born on a cold sun shiny day on January 18, 2010. The temperature was 10 degrees.
Alex never intentionally shirked a task. He was a considerate, well mannered, loving and respectful child. When speaking to him you were immediately stricken by his extroverted personality, which made you feel like a longtime friend. He would initiate first contact to learn your name, tell you about his likes and discuss the subjects that interested you.
His favorite color was black and could bestow the virtues of why you should not change your favorite color.
Alex was soft hearted, caring and gave the best empathetic hugs that would seem to take away your burdens. If I could make a list of the most desirable traits that a young man could have, Alexander would have exceeded all expectations.
Alex is survived by his father, Jesse Gutierres III "Trey"; step-mother, Josselin Zepeda Gutierres; sister and best friend, Isabella Elena Gutierres; half-sister, Kylie Spencer; grandfather, Jesse Gutierres, Jr.; grandmothers, Hallie Fay Gutierres and Betty Ann Forner; aunts, Jacqulin Simcox, Wendy Amanda Forner, Breana Allen, Kathy Allen, Chelsea Allen, and Glenda Elizabeth Zepeda; uncles, Matthew Simcox, Noah Clay Guttierres, Ivy Wade Forner and William Allen.
Alex was killed with his mother by a driver who was driving the wrong way on HWY 20 near Iowa Falls, IA. It was a four lane highway with a wide median. Serious neglect ripped my son from my life. I love you Alex, we will all miss you.
Celebration of Alex's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Maple Shelter at Little Wall Lake Park in Jewell, Iowa.
