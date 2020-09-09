Jesse Guzman
Des Moines - Jesse John Guzman, passed away peacefully on his 79th birthday, on Monday, September 7, 2020.
He was born on September 7, 1941 in Omaha, NE. He is survived by the love of his life Carolyn and their blended family; Terry Dickinson, Dan (Linda) Guzman, Christine Sisco, Kim Reiter, Tim (Tami) Marienau , Chris (Jacqueline) Marienau, Jenny (Dan) Bieck, Dustin (Cari) Guzman, Angie Circo, their grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other loving family members & friends.
A military committal service will be held in Van Meter, Iowa at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 am on Monday September 14, 2020 with an open-house following to celebrate his life from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Boulevard).
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Polk County Sheriff's Office or the Des Moines VA Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.MemorialServicesofIowa.com
.