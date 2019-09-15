Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
Resources
Jesse J. Valdez


1932 - 2019
Jesse J. Valdez Obituary
West Des Moines - Jesse Joseph Valdez, 86, went to be with God on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in West Des Moines. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines with burial at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at McLaren's Chapel.

Jesse was born November 1, 1932 in West Des Moines to Manuel and Guadalupe (Sapien) Valdez. He graduated from Valley High School and retired from Monarch Cement after 32 years. Jesse was also a member of the Des Moines Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame as a member of the WDM Mexican Eagles. He enjoyed all sports, fishing, golf, his family, especially all of his nieces and nephews.

Jesse is survived by his brothers, Manuel and Darrell (Benita) Valdez; sister, Frances Gallardo; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
