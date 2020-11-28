Jesse Joseph Gomez
Des Moines - Jesse Joseph Gomez, 87, passed away November 24, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center.
Jesse was born February 24, 1933 in Des Moines to John and Josephine Gomez. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. Jesse served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1956 building bridges. In 1974, he retired from Thompson Hayward after 15 years of service. On June 6, 1975, he married Lorraine Jeffrey.
Jesse is survived by his daughters, Carol Tusomie, Judy Dullard and Gladys (Jim) York; siblings, Juanita Williams, Rose Daughenbaugh and Tony (Pam) Gomez; sister-in-law, Eleanor Gomez; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Gomez; wife, Lorraine, daughters, Tina Gomez and Nila Kenny; son-in-law, Michael Dullard; siblings, Margaret, Albert and Lola; and his brother-in-law, Jim Lopez.
The family will greet friends Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Jesse will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
