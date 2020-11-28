1/1
Jesse Joseph Gomez
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Joseph Gomez

Des Moines - Jesse Joseph Gomez, 87, passed away November 24, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center.

Jesse was born February 24, 1933 in Des Moines to John and Josephine Gomez. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. Jesse served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1956 building bridges. In 1974, he retired from Thompson Hayward after 15 years of service. On June 6, 1975, he married Lorraine Jeffrey.

Jesse is survived by his daughters, Carol Tusomie, Judy Dullard and Gladys (Jim) York; siblings, Juanita Williams, Rose Daughenbaugh and Tony (Pam) Gomez; sister-in-law, Eleanor Gomez; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Gomez; wife, Lorraine, daughters, Tina Gomez and Nila Kenny; son-in-law, Michael Dullard; siblings, Margaret, Albert and Lola; and his brother-in-law, Jim Lopez.

The family will greet friends Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Jesse will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved