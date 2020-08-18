Jesse Patton
West Des Moines - Jesse Allen Patton, HIA, MHP, FAHM, LUTCF, HIPAAA, EHBA, PHIAS, DBA, 61, passed away August 16, 2020. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation Friday evening, August 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. If you are unable to attend in person, services will be livestreamed. The link can be found at the end of Jesse's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.
Jesse was born October 18, 1958 in Newton, IA to Lela (Dickerson) and Robert Patton. He graduated from Newton High School and then attended DMACC to become an EMT- Emergency Medicine Technician.
Jesse has worked in the insurance industry since 1981. He was the youngest member inducted into the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame and received the Legacy Award from IAHU. He received multiple awards from the insurance industry including State and National Distinguished Service Awards from the IAHU and National Association of Health Underwriters. Jesse had the honor of working alongside President George W. Bush in a press conference regarding affordable health care in Bethesda, MD in 2005. His legacy lives on in the business he created as his wife, and two sons all continue to work at the health insurance agency.
Jesse had a kidney transplant 24 years ago which taught him to enjoy life. He had a great sense of humor and could be quite the prankster. He enjoyed being a father watching his sons grow up and to become responsible husbands and fathers themselves. His joy came from his four granddaughters whom he enjoyed showering with toys and stuffed animals.
Jesse was a man of many interests. He liked traveling, watching sports especially the Green Bay Packers, playing golf, gardening and cooking his wonderful turkey and dressing at Thanksgiving.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laura Patton; his sons, Lee (Sara) and Allen (Kori) Patton; granddaughters, Kaylee, Lela, Rollins and Everlee; his brothers, Mike (Sharon) and Bill (Bobbette) Patton; and other loving relatives and many special friends. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network or to Junior Achievement in loving memory of Jesse.