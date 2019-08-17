|
|
Jesse Van Tilburg
Des Moines - Jesse Lynn Van Tilburg, 36, of Des Moines passed away August 14, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center due chronic health complications. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1pm at the Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle with a luncheon following the service in the Family Life Center. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 18 from 3:00-5:00 pm at Peterson Funeral Home. Jesse will also be remembered where he grew up with a funeral at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley Iowa on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00am. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 5-7:00 pm. Burial will take place Valley View Cemetery following funeral services. A luncheon will take place following the burial.
Jesse was born March 19, 1983 to Gerald and Judy (Fluit) Van Tilburg. He grew up in George, Iowa and attended Netherlands Reformed Christian School in Rock Valley, Iowa. After high school, he continued his studies and earned his BS in Management Information Systems from Iowa State in 2005. On October 10, 2009 Jesse and Casey Bird were married. Together, they had a son, Xander. Jesse worked for Mediacom in Des Moines as a network engineer. Jesse really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his 5 year old son Xander.
Jesse is survived by his wife Casey and son Xander, both of Des Moines; his parents, Gerald and Judy of George, Iowa; sisters, Kristy (Randy) Knutson of Inwood, Iowa, Heidi (Jeff) Groeneweg of Inwood, Iowa, and Darcy (Jeremy) Van Middendorp of Doon, Iowa; mother and father-in-law Mike and Wendy Bird of Runnells; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug, Jenn, Larry, and Amanda of Des Moines; grandparents, John and Evelyn Fluit, and Dolores Van Tilburg all of Rock Valley, Iowa; nieces, Sydnee, Naomi, Cheyenne, and Harley; nephews, Tyree, Malachi, Adriel, Elias, Kaiven, Konner, and Hunter.
Jesse was preceded in death by his grandfather Floris Van Tilburg, and his brother, Brady Van Tilburg. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to go in a fund for Xander.
Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 17, 2019