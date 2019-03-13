|
Jessica Ware
Des Moines - Jessica Lee Ware was born September 22nd, 1988 in Des Moines, Iowa. Her parents are Curlee Milton Ware and Diane (Barrett) Ware.
Jessica lived in Des Moines all of her life. She attended Moore Elementary, Meredith Middle School and graduated from Hoover High School in 2007.
After high school, Jessica earned her Professional Cosmetology License from La'James International College in Johnston, Iowa. She worked for Shear Madness, Supercuts and various other salons in the Des Moines area.
Jessica studied dance for 13 years at Betty Hill Dance Studio in Windsor Heights, and loved to dance, along with dress in the sparkly costumes! She also enjoyed singing and playing the flute.
She had a passion for all of her friends, many of which have been together since kindergarten. Her goal was to one day be a wonderful mother.
Jessica spread her beautiful wings and sailed to her eternal life on March 7th, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Dad, Curlee Milton Ware.
She is survived by her mom, Diane (Barrett) Ware, her brother, Curlee Joseph (C.J.) Ware, Grandparents, James Putzier Barrett and Yvonne (Miller) Barrett, along with many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 15th, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle from 9::30 until 11:00 a.m. with Funeral service directly after that.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa following funeral services. Memorial contributions can be directed to the family to be used towards Jessica's grave marker.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019