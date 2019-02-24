Services
Johnston, formerly of Grimes - Jessie May Perdue, 98, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Urbandale Health Care Center. She was born in 1920 to Jesse and Ethel (Seibert) Taylor and grew up in the 1900's house now located at the Living History Farms. Jessie May was a graduate of Johnston High School and Thompson Beauty School. She operated the first beauty shop in Grimes, IA in the early 1940's.

Jessie May married Donald Perdue in 1943 and became a homemaker in Grimes after WWII. She did volunteer work for many years at Lutheran Hospital and Urbandale Health Care Center. Jessie May also work at the Iowa Farm Bureau.

Jessie May was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bud, and son, Merlin Perdue. She is survived by her son, Gerald (Jane Latta) Perdue, daughter-in-law, Sheila Sharp, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the youth programs at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Grimes. There will be a celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
