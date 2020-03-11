Services
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Jessie Nadine Scott


1928 - 2020
Jessie Nadine Scott Obituary
Jessie Nadine Scott

Urbandale - Jessie Nadine Mulanix Scott, 92, died peacefully Monday, March 9th, 2020, of natural causes in her room at Senior Suites care facility. Jessie "Nadine" Scott was born March 17th, 1928 in Worthington, Missouri, to Jesse and Eva Mulanix.

She was the wife of James C. Scott, married on September 29th, 1943. Nadine and James started out farming in northern Missouri, and eventually moved to Des Moines, Iowa. They spent many years running their successful Real Estate business together. She is survived by her two children, Rebecca Lynn Cooper and Clifford Ray Scott. Rebecca had 3 children, who then provided Nadine with five great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are welcome to attend her visitation on Friday March 13th, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Care located at 7975 University Blvd, Clive, IA, between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Interment will be at the Corydon Cemetery on Saturday.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
