Jim AlexanderLacona - Jim Alexander Sr., 73, of Lacona, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on September 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at his son, Greg's home at 14922 560th St. in Lucas, Iowa. The family would like to encourage family and friends to stop in that afternoon and evening to celebrate Jim's life. Memorials are requested in care of the family. Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona is assisting the family with arrangements.James Charles Alexander was born January 9, 1947 in Indianola to Orlo and June (Burgett) Alexander. He was the oldest of eight siblings and grew up in Des Moines, Swan, Sandyville, and the Melcher-Dallas areas. He was married to the love of his life, Linda Turnbull, on May 26, 1964, they were blessed with 5 children: Jim Jr., Penny, Gregory, Peggy, and Stacey.It's an understatement to say that Jim was a hard worker. He could do anything with his hands. He instilled family values and a work ethic into his children often telling them, "Don't tell me what you can do, show me." He was a truck driver and so much more. He loved to help people and would often help a friend or neighbor. Jim never looked at the value of things in dollars and cents, but in how he could provide for his family. His wife and family were absolutely the most important part of his life. He was their rock, always there whenever they needed him. They worked together and played together. Especially enjoying all facets of racing. He loved to torment his grandchildren and great grandchildren and always enjoyed seeing them come to visit.Jim will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Linda; children: Jim (Pamela) Alexander Jr., Penny (Billy) Pendleton, Gregory (Yvette) Alexander, Peggy Alexander, and Stacey (Sonya) Alexander; 24 grandchildren; 63 great grandchildren; siblings: Sherry (Tom) Witham, Jerry (LuAnn) Alexander, Terry (Vicky) Alexander, Donna (Rick) Steck, Marion (Dee) Alexander, Rick (Lisa) Alexander, and Rodney (Miki) Alexander; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.