Adel (formerly of Greenfield) - Jim Boes, 68, of Adel (formerly of Greenfield) passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jim Boes, 68, will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services at the church. Burial will follow the luncheon at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield. Father Chinna Deveraj will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of professional arrangements.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Christ Life Ministries (1900 N.W. 86th Street) in Clive, Iowa, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Prayer and Remembrance Service: Will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Christ Life Ministries (1900 N.W. 86th Street) in Clive, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
