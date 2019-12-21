|
Jim Clift
Des Moines - Jim Clift, born May 25, 1934, in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin; died December 20, 2019, age 85 in Des Moines, Iowa. The days will be a little quieter, and the lights a little dimmer without him.
Jim grew up on a dairy farm, loved nature and loved to drive, leading him to a career in sales across Iowa. Jim moved his family to Des Moines in 1969 and thrived in his community. Everyone who knew Jim loved him. He was humble and kind, a vocal advocate of equal rights for all people, and those around him knew they were accepted and loved. His humility, sense of humor and charming banter made people like him right away.
Jim had been active in AA for 45 years, and loved so many people in his program. He made a difference for many by standing for their sobriety, supporting them with compassion and without judgement.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nona Rogers Clift; his parents, Delbert and Laura (nee Schlesner) Clift. He is survived by daughters, Nancy Clift, Sue (Tim) Ausavich , Barbara (Dave) Clift; stepdaughters, Carla (Jim) Castellano, Cindy (Gary) Meden, Jane Rogers, Theresa (John) Anderman; grandchildren, Charlie, Emily, Mary, Jamie, Zachary, Andy, Kevin, TJ, Daniel, Kelsey, Jennifer, Christy, and Tim; and great grandson, Lane; and 6 step-great-grandchildren; as well as many friends who loved him very much.
Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Jim will eventually be laid to rest at Iowa Veterans Cemetery with his wife Nona.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019