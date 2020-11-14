Jim Denhart, DVM
Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Dr. James Douglas "Jim" Denhart, 76, died at home surrounded by his loving family from a long battle with cancer on November 12, 2020 in Pleasant Hill, IA.
Born at home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa on April 15 1944, Jim felt an early love for dogs and cats. An exceptional, hard-working student, he graduated from Mt. Ayr Community High School in 1962, then went on to earn his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University in 1968, graduating at the top of his class. He was a veterinarian for 41 years, devoting his curious mind and compassionate heart to the strengthening of the human-animal bond.
After graduation, Dr. Denhart started his career as a companion animal veterinarian first in Hollywood, California, then in South Bend, Indiana. In 1973 he purchased Eastown Animal Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, where he proudly served his clients through caring for their beloved pets until his retirement in 2009. He deeply valued the cooperation and comaraderie among the many local veterinary medical practices that made up the Greater Des Moines Veterinary Medical Association. One of his most significant personal accomplishments was helping to establish central Iowa's first privately operated Animal Emergency Clinic in Des Moines.
In 1980, he met his wife Rita, to whom he was devotedly married in love, friendship, and fun for 38 years (and they said it would never last!). Together they shared a love for golfing, gardening, and travel.
Jim is survived by his wife Rita; his children Scott (Janean) Denhart and Andrea (Russ) Vosen of Des Moines, and Rachel (Scott) Dickinson of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his grandchildren Kyair Butts of Baltimore, Maryland, Kaden Vosen and Kyanna Vosen of Des Moines, and Jacob Dickinson of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his brother Dr. Joe (Julie) Denhart of Shenandoah, Iowa; his brothers-in-law Pat (Jeri) Crane of Des Moines and Jeff (Jody) Crane of West Des Moines; his many loved nieces and nephews, his many friends in sobriety, his church congregation, and professional veterinary colleagues. He is predeceased by his parents, Doyle and Carolyn (Warrick) Denhart.
The family respectfully requests social distancing and the wearing of masks. A visitation is open to the public on November 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Hamilton's East on 605 Lyon St., Des Moines, Iowa. Public services will be on November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, and will be live streamed over the internet through the link in James obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
. Interment will be at Canfield Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations in his name can be made to either ARL of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA, 50313 or Ivy Centennial United Methodist Church, 9150 NE University Ave, Altoona, IA, 50009.