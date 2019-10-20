Services
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-8100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carris Family Funeral Home
1721 Park St.
Perry, IA 50220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Perry, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Galligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Galligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Galligan Obituary
Jim Galligan

Perry - James "Jim" Galligan, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with time of sharing memories at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry at a later date. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick's School or to the family who will direct gifts to local organizations in Jim's name and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife Donna, children, Colleen (Jim) Kuhl, Dubuque, IA, Tim (Lesley) Galligan, Downers Grove, IL, Kelli (Reggie) Recker, West Des Moines, IA, Dan (Cindy) Galligan, Highlands Ranch, CO, Molli Galligan, Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now