Jim Galligan
Perry - James "Jim" Galligan, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with time of sharing memories at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry at a later date. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick's School or to the family who will direct gifts to local organizations in Jim's name and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife Donna, children, Colleen (Jim) Kuhl, Dubuque, IA, Tim (Lesley) Galligan, Downers Grove, IL, Kelli (Reggie) Recker, West Des Moines, IA, Dan (Cindy) Galligan, Highlands Ranch, CO, Molli Galligan, Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019