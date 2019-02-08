Services
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
(515) 386-2171
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph's Parish Center
Jefferson, SD
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph's Parish Center
Jefferson, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Jefferson, SD
View Map
Jim Grace Obituary
Jim Grace

Jefferson - Funeral services for Jim Grace, 88, of Jefferson, will be held at 2:30pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:30 - 7:00pm Friday, February 8 at St. Joseph's Parish Center in Jefferson, with a Vigil ForThe Deceased beginning at 7:00pm.

Survivors include his children: Nancy Walker, Sharon (Chuck) Dunlop, Carol (David Moore) Grace, Jim (Lisa) Grace, Colleen Grace, and Connie (Terry) Skinner; ten grandchildren: Tyler (Kara), Michael (Cassie), Melissa (Mike), Sarah, Karim, Cole, Daniel, Carson, KeAnna, and Cooper; eight great grandchildren: Kya, Jude, Paige, Josie, Kylie, Autumn, Lilly and Walker; sister, Mary Provence, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jim's name to Greater Iowa Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Team Tigers), The Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa, or the .

Services were arranged with Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. 515-386-2171
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 8, 2019
