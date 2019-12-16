|
Jim Haberer
Ogden - Funeral services for James "Jim" Haberer were held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethel Church, rural Boone. Memorials will be given to Jim's family for designation at a later date
James Allen Haberer passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of December 14th, 2019. He was born in Perry, Iowa on June 7th, 1951 at the Kings Daughter Hospital, the son of George and Lola (Bergman) Haberer. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1969, then enlisted in the Army National Guard until his discharge in April 22nd, 1975.
Jim started farming with his father as a young boy and continued throughout his whole life. He also worked different jobs in between such as the pork processing plant in Perry, tanning hides in Boone and drove for Madden Ltd as an over the road truck driver for 18 years.
On January 2nd, 1971 Jim married Marlene Jenkins in Boone, Iowa, and to this union, two children were born, Jared and Stephanie. The couple later divorced. Jim met Linda Brandt Goudeau in 1993 and married on March 18, 2006 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. From this union Jim gained three stepchildren, Derek, Jenny, and Kyle; whom he loved as his own.
Growing up Jim was a member of 4-H, he participated in showing swine and cattle. Later he founded the Southside Pioneers 4-H Club. In 1980 Jim joined the Boone County Fair Board and he served there until 1996. While on the board he served as a president for 6 years, bringing to the fair numerous famous artists such as Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, Brooks and Dunn etc. As the president, he sought out other events to join the fair like the Boone County Tractor Pull. He was a member of the JAYCEES from age 21 to 40 and served as the president for 2 terms. Jim was passionate about giving back to the community and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Jim was an active member of the Bethel Church, currently served as head trustee. Later in life, he joined the American Legion Post 55, Ogden, IA, Young Farmers Association, and Central Iowa Antique Tractors Club. Jim enjoyed camping, hunting, pontooning, horseback trail riding, country dancing with his wife, going to rodeos, tractor pulls, restoring his John Deere tractor, Iowa State Cyclones, Iowa State Fair, country western history and any family gatherings. This last year he had traveled to California, Wyoming, Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana. Many of Jim's friends knew him as 'Goose' or 'Mr. Fun'. Jim liked to end the day with ice cream or a chocolate chip cookie.
He was welcomed into heaven by his parents and nephew Tyler Henriksen. Jim is survived by his wife Linda Haberer; his son Jared Haberer (Rea) of St. Paul, MN; his daughter Stephanie Wilkerson (TJ) of Adel; son Derek Goudeau of Boone; daughter Jenny Morgan (Jason) of Santa Ana, CA; son Kyle Goudeau of Denver, CO; grandson Leukos Morgan; sister Mary Klocksiem (Stu), sister Beth Henriksen (Tom); sister Kathy Eastlund (Tom) as well as many nephews and nieces.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019