Jim Haun
Elkhart, Iowa - James "Jim" Edwin Haun, 87, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. A visitation will be held at Ankeny Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The procession to Brethren Cemetery will start at Ankeny Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Jim was born in Graham, MO on May 31, 1932 to Harry and Anice (Thompson) Haun. He attended high school in Maryville, MO before moving to Winterset, IA in 1948. In 1951, he graduated from Winterset High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track, including winning the State Indoor 60 Yard High Hurdles in 1951. Shortly after graduation, Jim joined the Air Force and served until 1955. After his discharge from service, Jim attended Southwest Missouri State and played football. He later moved to Ankeny, IA and worked for John Deere where he met his wife, Beverly Ann Sage. Jim and Beverly were united in marriage on June 20, 1959. Jim worked for John Deere for 29 years before retiring in 1986.
Following retirement, Jim enjoyed many rounds of golf with family and friends and continued golfing through the summer of 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his family, including following his grandchildren's sports and activities.
Jim is survived by his children, Steve (Monica) Haun of Urbandale, Kurt (Rhonda) Haun of Elkhart, and Jim Haun Jr. of Ankeny; sister, Betty Ketchum of Tulsa, OK; four grandchildren, Jennifer Haun, Justin Haun, Katie (Brandon) McGinty and Brett Haun.
Jim is proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Anice Haun; wife, Beverly Ann Haun; brother, Harry C Haun Jr.; and sisters, Joan Anderson and Ada Sue Tucker.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020