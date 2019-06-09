|
|
Jim Lee
Cedar Rapids and formerly of Ankeny - Jim Lee, known as "Pa" to those who loved him, passed away on Saturday, April 6, surrounded by family. He was born on December 11, 1931, to Gladys Flin McGriff Lee and Earl Leslie Lee. He graduated with the January class of 1950 from North High School in Des Moines, and from Drake University.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Maltas Lee; children Korky (Mike) Gries; Teri (Steve) Bruder; five grandchildren: Will, Emily, and Abby Gries and Matt and Andy Bruder; brother-in-law, Abbie Polito; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julie and Francis Kennedy; as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Earl, Bill, and Lowell Lee; and sisters Barbara Bunsness and Mary Alice Polito.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 121 N.W. 60th Avenue in Des Moines, followed by interment at Highland Memorial Gardens. His family will greet friends at Hamilton's beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019